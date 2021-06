He survived a roadside bomb attack. But it's the smoldering trash from massive burn pits on US military bases that will soon kill him. You can't tell by looking at him, but retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is about to die. He's just 35 years old.

Veteran's tragic story shines light on dangers of military burn pits 35-year-old retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black has terminal colon cancer that his doctor says is linked to breathing in toxic fumes from burn pits used while serving in Afghanistan. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports on the effort to end their use and protect US military service members.

Opinion: Veterans are too often met with resistance when seeking recognition from their government As members of Congress, we all share a deep respect for our men and women in uniform, as well as a collective responsibility to ensure that our veterans are appropriately cared for upon their return home.

Ron Johnson learned the hard way that actions have consequences • Analysis: This poll should set off alarm bells for Senate Republicans

The states most vulnerable to the dangerous Covid variant • Canada to ease mandatory quarantine on some arrivals • Biden administration plans to share 55 million vaccine doses abroad

Supreme Court rules against NCAA, opening door to compensation well beyond tuition and books for student athletes A unanimous Supreme Court said on Monday that student athletes could receive education-related payments in a case that could reshape college sports by allowing more money from a billion-dollar industry to go to the players.

US, EU, UK and Canada impose fresh sanctions on Belarus The United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Belarus Monday in a coordinated response to the Lukashenko government's forced landing of a Ryanair flight and arrest of an opposition journalist last month as well as the "continuing repression" in the former Soviet state.

Schumer faces Democratic divisions and skeptical Republicans as Biden agenda hangs in balance Chuck Schumer is confronting his most daunting series of legislative landmines in his young tenure as Senate majority leader, navigating conflicting demands from his left and his moderates -- all the while facing wary Republicans after years of partisan brawling with the hard-nosed New Yorker.

Media critic: Fox News journalists ignoring Carlson's claim shows who they are CNN's Brian Stelter emailed Fox News a number of questions about host Tucker Carlson's claim that the FBI was behind the January 6 Capitol insurrection and why their team of journalists have not investigated the veracity of the allegations.