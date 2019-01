A record number of women will be sworn in today, among them Muslims and Native Americans serving for the first time The 116th class of Congress broke barriers before its members even set foot in Washington.

How the 116th class is making history CNN explains the 116th Congress of the United States -- and why it's like nothing we have ever seen before.

Palestinian-American woman will make history today Rashida Tlaib likes to tell a story about how when she found out she had been elected to Congress, her 13-year-old son whispered in her ear, "See mama, bullies don't win."

Nancy Pelosi poised to be elected House speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to reclaim the title of House speaker on Thursday when the new Democratic majority arrives in Washington and takes over control of the House of Representatives.

Analysis: New power play means shutdown won't end soon Democrats will grab significant leverage against President Donald Trump when they claim the House of Representatives on Thursday in a historic reshuffling of Washington's balance of power.

Erin Burnett: Trump backstabbing his own vice president CNN's Erin Burnett calls out President Donald Trump on the partial government shutdown over funding for a border wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump initially promised Mexico would pay for the wall.

Source: Trump fears Dems will make him 'look foolish' Republicans and Democrats emerging from a meeting on border security with President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated there was no breakthrough that might lead to a reopening of the government.

Analysis: Today's the day Trump's presidency totally changes Donald Trump may not realize it totally yet, but today was the last easy-ish day of his presidency.

Warren: 'It is right to get our troops out of Syria' Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday it is "right" to withdraw US troops from Syria and Afghanistan.