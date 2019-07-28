Tear gas, rubber bullets fired at Hong Kong protesters near China office

Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe to be nominated for director of national intelligence Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, is expected to step down in the coming days, according to the New York Times.

Trump in February privately complained about Coats' testimony before Congress White House officials have begun to have preliminary discussions about replacing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats amid concerns that President Donald Trump may soon dismiss him, two senior administration officials told CNN, despite the President's public denial he's considering the move.

Sources: Trump in January singled out Coats in morning rant After President Donald Trump attacked top intelligence officials on Twitter, new details emerge about how the antagonism played out in private. CNN's Kaitlan Collins has the details.

Senator warned against dismissing Coats for disputing Trump Independent Sen. Angus King on Tuesday warned against the possible dismissal of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats for contradicting President Donald Trump during a congressional hearing.

Trump and Coats: A complicated relationship President Donald Trump has discussed with advisers over the past few days the possibility of replacing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, sources familiar with the discussion said.

President claims intel chiefs were 'misquoted' (January) President Trump claimed that his intelligence chiefs, including Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel, told him that they were misquoted when they publicly contradicted him during public on-camera testimony.

