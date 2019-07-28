Tear gas, rubber bullets fired at Hong Kong protesters near China office

Riot police in Hong Kong fired sustained volleys of tear gas canisters and rubber bullets on Sunday during hours of running battles with pro-democracy protesters close to Beijing’s office in the city, plunging the financial hub deeper into crisis. Sunday’s melees took place in a well-heeled residential district close to the Liaison Office, which represents Beijing in the semi-autonomous hub and which was pelted with eggs and paint last week. Police and protesters had been engaged in a tense standoff for hours after tens of thousands of demonstrators held a series of unsanctioned marches through the city.
