1 dead, several others injured in California shooting Someone opened fire at a high school in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita shortly before classes began Thursday morning, officials said, killing one person and injuring several others, and sending some students streaming out of the building as others hid.

Hear Bill Clinton's message to Trump after shooting Former President Bill Clinton reacts to the shooting at Saugus High School in California and urged President Donald Trump and Congress to work together on solving gun violence.

Walmart displays #ElPasoStrong banner as store reopens The Cielo Vista Walmart reopened Thursday, almost four months after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting here.

After Parkland, Saugus High students walked out to protest school shootings. Today, their school was the target A gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. It's a reality many students there had been fighting to end.

