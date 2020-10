The President's hunger for affirmation explains much about his conduct during his time in the Oval Office President Donald Trump's bout with coronavirus gave him the chance for a reset on the top 2020 election issue. Characteristically, he has spurned it.

King: If Trump swept toss-up states, it still wouldn't be enough With Joe Biden holding his lead over President Trump in most battleground state polls, CNN's John King breaks down the latest Electoral College projections and compares it to the 2016 election.

A superstitious politician and a lover of routine, Trump tries to recreate 2016 He's gathered the same people. He's attempting a similar schedule. He even believes he's found an equivalent 11th-hour scandal -- and equivalent Russian disinformation questions have followed.

Analysis: This is Joe Biden's best electoral path A big question heading into this cycle was whether Democrats' best path to winning back the White House ran through the Sunbelt or the Great Lakes (i.e. Rust Belt). While we won't know for certain which pathway was best for them until the votes are actually counted, the current data shows a pretty clear divide.

Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before the election • McConnell announces votes for GOP stimulus measures

'SNL' takes on the dueling town halls between Trump and Biden • Watch: 'SNL' sketch flips channels between the town halls

As coronavirus surges across the US, only 2 states are trending in the right direction Track cases in the US | Track in your area