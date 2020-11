A majority of states are reporting record early voting turnout in the 2020 election More than 90 million Americans have voted so far with three days left until Election Day, as a majority of states are reporting record early voting turnout in the 2020 election.

Obama to offer 'personal testimonial' for Biden at first joint event of campaign Barack Obama will offer his one-time vice president, Joe Biden, a "personal testimonial" during their first joint event of the campaign on Saturday, an Obama aide told CNN, thrusting the former president into the role of character witness to the Democratic nominee just days before the election.

Road to 270: If Biden wins here, it's hard to see Trump's path to reelection Four years ago President Trump flipped Pennsylvania red on his path to the White House. John King explains which cities and suburbs Joe Biden needs to turn it blue again.

Analysis: Why Trump needs more than a 2016 polling miss to win The 2020 election is down to the home stretch. And like most of the year, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump nationally and in the swing states that matter. There are some who dismiss the polls because of their perceived inaccuracies in 2016.

Fact check: CNN breaks down the 7 kinds of dishonesty to expect in a late-campaign Trump rally President Donald Trump is closing his campaign with a torrent of lies. His October rally speeches have been notably dishonest even by Trump standards.

Where the candidates are right now -- and what it tells us President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are shadowboxing their way from the Rust Belt to the Sun Belt and back again.

Pollster who called 2016 for Trump says he'll win again In 2016, Robert Cahaly of The Trafalgar Group used unorthodox polling to correctly predict five swing states and Trump's electoral college tally. Rebuffing skeptics, he says undercounted voters will again elect Trump.