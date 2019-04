A former special representative confirms he signed an agreement to pay North Korea $2 million for the release of Otto Warmbier Joseph Yun, the former State Department Special Representative for North Korea, confirmed Monday that he signed an agreement to pay North Korea $2 million for the release of American student Otto Warmbier in 2017.

North Korea presented US with $2 million bill for care of Otto Warmbier, but Trump says US didn't pay The North Korean government presented the United States with a bill for $2 million for the hospital care of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who was held as a prisoner by Pyongyang, and insisted the US sign a pledge to pay the bill before releasing him from their custody in 2017, according to two […]

Ex-government official confirms signing $2M pledge Former US special representative for North Korean policy Joseph Yun confirms that he signed a letter of assurance that the US would pay a bill for $2 million for the hospital care of Otto Warmbier to North Korea.

Who was Otto Warmbier? After 17 months of detention in North Korea, the conditions of which are still unclear, Otto Warmbier returned to his home state of Ohio last week.

Analysis: Trump's shocking, shameful about-face on Warmbier When Otto Warmbier was returned to the United States in 2017 and died shortly afterward, President Donald Trump condemned the North Korean regime for the imprisonment and suspected torture of the college student who was arrested in 2015 for alleged spying.

Otto Warmbier's family rebukes Trump, says Kim Jong Un is responsible for son's death The family of Otto Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday for siding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who denied knowledge of their son's maltreatment during his imprisonment.

Trump faces backlash from Warmbier's family The family of Otto Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump for siding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who denied knowledge of their son's maltreatment during his imprisonment. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Trump accuses New York attorney general of illegally investigating NRA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the New York attorney general's office of illegally investigating the National Rifle Association and called on the group, which has been roiled by a leadership fight, to "get its act together quickly."

JPMorgan joins boycott of hotels over anti-gay law JPMorgan Chase has joined a boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei after the Asian country introduced laws that punish gay sex with death.