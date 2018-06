What we learned after the President uninvited the Super Bowl champs from the White House On Monday night, Donald Trump decided to uninvite the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House because some members of the Super Bowl champs weren't planning to attend Tuesday's ceremony due to disagreements with the President.

Trump: Patriotism is my way or the highway Donald Trump plans to teach the NFL's kneeling players a strongman's lesson, saying in effect, that all Americans should adopt their President's concept of patriotism.

Philadelphia mayor slams 'childish' Trump over decision Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he stands by Eagles players after President Trump canceled the team's planned visit to the White House.

Panelists spar: Trump lives to divide our country Panelists discuss President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the White House visit for the NFL Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

NBA coach: NFL using anthem as fake patriotism Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave his opinion on the NFL's decision to implement new rules that require players to stand for the national anthem.

Giuliani on shifting Trump Tower story: 'It was a mistake. I swear to God.' Rudy Giuliani denied Monday that the disclosure by Donald Trump's attorneys that the President dictated a crucial statement on the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting -- a reversal from past denials -- constituted a lie, instead claiming it was a routine mistake.

Sarah Sanders refuses to explain her false statement White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly refused Monday to account for the discrepancy between contradictory statements she and President Donald Trump's lawyers made about the President's role in dictating the 2016 Trump Tower meeting response.