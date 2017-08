'Get out now': Levee breaches south of Houston The catastrophic flooding that has already swallowed thousands of homes in Texas could get even worse after a levee breached south of Houston.

Photos: Devastation Harvey left behind See photos of the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Charley in 2004.

Katrina's anniversary: How that storm compares to Harvey As South Texas continues to battle against Harvey's record rainfall, the people of Louisiana are marking a tragic anniversary. Twelve years ago, on August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans. It was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the United States, and the region still bears its scars.

Déjà vu: Louisiana keeps wary eye on Harvey New Orleans woke up with an uneasy sense of déjà vu Tuesday as it kept a wary eye on Tropical Storm Harvey while marking the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

49 inches and counting: Harvey sets continental US rainfall record The toll that Harvey is taking on Texas is staggering.

Opinion: It's too soon for a Trump visit Every helicopter supporting a Trump visit to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey is a helicopter not picking survivors off rooftops.

Saved at last second: Rescuers flip over floating woman Cajun Navy rescuer Joshua Lincoln tells CNN's John Berman about the moment he found 73-year-old Wilma Ellis unconscious in the water. His crew was able to revive her.

Joel Osteen: Megachurch open to victims Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch says it's opening its doors Tuesday to residents displaced by flooding.