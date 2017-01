Moment or movement? More than 1M marched in US -- not counting DC More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. And that doesn't include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women's March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

Trump's Day 2: Prayers, the CIA and a media slap President Donald Trump had his day of pageantry and night of revelry. He saw the Senate confirm his nominees to helm the defense and homeland security departments, signed an executive order pulling back on the Affordable Care Act and called for a regulatory freeze.

Alicia Keys: We will not be stepped on At the Women's March on Washington, singer Alicia Keys read a political message to the crowds: "We will not allow our compassionate souls to get stepped on."

Trump to CIA: 'I am with you 1,000%' President Donald Trump, seeking to demonstrate he backs the intelligence community after a turbulent transition, told CIA employees Saturday at their headquarters: "I am so behind you."

Trump's peculiar CIA speech President Donald Trump gave remarks at CIA headquarters a day after being sworn-in as the 45th president.

CIA officers: Trump speech was disrespectful CIA officers tell CNN's Jim Sciutto that President Trump's speech at the CIA headquarters was "disrespectful."

Trump says he is in 'running war' with media President Donald Trump started and finished a speech he gave at the CIA headquarters Saturday afternoon by criticizing the "dishonest media." Several of the things he said were inaccurate.

White House attacks media for accurately reporting inauguration crowds "That's what you guys should be writing and covering," new White House press secretary Sean Spicer angrily lectured reporters on Saturday during his first remarks from the podium of the press briefing room.

Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fired back at the media for the way they reported the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration.