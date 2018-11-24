Taiwan's president quits party leadership after major polls setback

Police now say a man killed by an officer at an Alabama mall likely did not fire rounds that injured two others, and a suspect remains at large An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did not fire" the shots that wounded two people and sent terrified shoppers running for cover, police said Friday.

Doctors start movement in response to NRA, calling for more research about firearm injuries The feud between the National Rifle Association and the medical community still rages on, with the latest round coming from physicians who released an editorial saying they disagree with the NRA, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday.

475 people still unaccounted for as California Camp Fire is nearly contained After more than two weeks of a raging inferno, firefighters are getting closer to containing the Camp Fire that has killed 84 people in Northern California.

UK and Spain reach agreement over Gibraltar, paving way for Brexit deal The UK and Spain reached an agreement Saturday over the status of Gibraltar once the UK has left the European Union.

Obama's chief photographer trolls Trump Former President Obama's chief photographer, Pete Souza, joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss his new book, "Shade".

British film director Nicolas Roeg dies Influential British film director Nicolas Roeg has died at the age of 90, his family have told the UK's Press Association.

Four-star general sends message in photo A photo showing Gen. Scott Miller holding a fully loaded assault rifle in Ghazni, Afghanistan, is grabbing headlines. CNN's Barbara Starr has the details.