Taiwan's China-sceptic ruling party opts for moderate new leader

Trump inclined to declare national emergency if talks continue to stall, official says President Donald Trump is inclined to declare a national emergency to secure military funding for his long-promised southern border wall if talks between administration officials and top lawmakers from both parties continue to stall, a White House official told CNN on Saturday.

Mulvaney: Shutdown meeting 'did not make much progress' Progress in talks to reopen the government remains at a standstill after Saturday's meeting with Trump administration officials and congressional staff, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Saturday.

Ocasio-Cortez blasts GOP 'hypocrisy' New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is defending her fellow new Democratic congresswoman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, for using of profanity in referring to President Donald Trump.

Rep. Tlaib: Impeach the m*****f***** Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is under fire for comments she made calling for President Trump to be impeached. Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American woman to be sworn in to Congress.

Elizabeth Warren: I'm not a person of color Sen. Elizabeth Warren was confronted by a voter in Sioux City on Saturday morning over her controversial decision to use a DNA test to prove her claims to Native American ancestry.

Warren wrestles with powerful interests, and questions about 2016, in first Iowa visit Sen. Elizabeth Warren arrived in Iowa on Friday evening and, through four events over a little more than 24 hours, quickly made clear that even as her presidential campaign evolves, she is poised to rise or fall with the same brand of wonky populism that took her from the classroom to Capitol Hill.

Trump's fiery response to Tlaib's remark President Trump responds to Rep. Rashid Tlaib's (D-MI) controversial comments. Hours after she was sworn in to Congress, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib used an expletive in pushing for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Analysis: Trump less popular than Pelosi for first time during his presidency First things first: The theme song of the week is The Blind Boys of Alabama's Way Down in the Hole from The Wire.

16 big questions on Russia probe for 2019 Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has left plenty of questions hanging with no answers for almost 20 months.