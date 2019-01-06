Taiwan's China-sceptic ruling party opts for moderate new leader

Taiwan’s ruling party elected a new chairman on Sunday, choosing a moderate to replace the post vacated by President Tsai Ing-wen after a recent electoral mauling, in a vote closely watched by China and the United States. Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a 2016 landslide poll, sweeping away a government that had built much closer ties to China over the previous decade. The result rattled Beijing because Tsai refuses to acknowledge that the self-ruled island is part of “one China”.
Source:: Yahoo