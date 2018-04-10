Syrian government celebrated after targeting and killing journalist Marie Colvin, defector claims

The Syrian government celebrated after they targeted and killed veteran war correspondent Marie Colvin, a former Syrian intelligence officer has claimed. Ms Colvin, an American journalist working for the Sunday Times, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed by rockets fired at a house they were staying at in the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs, western Syria, in 2012. British photographer Paul Conroy, French reporter Edith Bouvier, and Syrian interpreter Wael al-Omar were all wounded in the same attack. The claims were made by the officer in newly released court documents filed as part of a wrongful death suit by Ms Colvin’s family. The former intelligence officer, code named Ulysses, provided a detailed account of how Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime sought to capture or kill journalists and activists in Homs, a centre of the pro-democratic revolution that erupted across the country in 2011. Photographer Remi Ochlik was also killed in the strike. Credit: AP The defector claimed that when Ms Colvin’s death was confirmed, Syrian Maj. Gen. Rafiq Shahadah exclaimed: “Marie Colvin was a dog and now she’s dead. Let the Americans help her now.” His account appears to be corroborated by Syrian government documents filed as evidence in the case, which suggest the regime targeted her to silence her reporting on its atrocities. The defector claimed that as an intelligence officer, he reviewed intelligence and surveillance reports from around the country during 2011 and 2012 and was privy to open and secure communications. He currently lives legally in Europe because he fears he is wanted by Syrian intelligence officials. The lawsuit alleges that Syrian forces tracked Western journalists’ movements and located their media centre so they could be captured or killed. President Bashar al-Assad’s government claimed after the attack that they had not known who was in the house, or that any of the journalists were in the country as they had entered “illegally”. Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, speaks with Syrian troops during his visit to the front line in Damascus. Credit: Syrian official news agency SANA However, the lawsuit alleges that Ms Colvin was in fact being tracked from neighbouring Lebanon after Syrian officials received information that she and Mr Conroy were planning to smuggle into the war-torn country. She was reporting on the Syrian government’s bombing of residential areas when she was killed by a rocket attack on a media centre. The pair entered Homs …read more

Source:: Yahoo