The VA secretary replaced by Trump's doctor wants to tell his side of the story -- and he's doing it everywhere Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin isn't going anywhere.

Shulkin: Running the VA a challenge for anyone David Shulkin, outgoing head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, spoke kindly of presidential physician Ronny Jackson, Trump's choice to replace him, and stressed the depth of the challenge ahead.

Vet group CEO on VA firing: Here we go again Founder and CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff responded to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin being ousted.

Trump is being told he doesn't need a chief of staff Several of President Donald Trump's outside advisers have told him over the past week he requires neither a chief of staff nor a communications director, at least in the traditional definition of those jobs, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

Stephon Clark was shot 8 times, doctor for family says [Breaking news update at XX:XX p.m. ET]

Schwarzenegger has open-heart surgery Former California governor and film star Arnold Schwarzenegger had open-heart surgery in California on Thursday to replace a failed pulmonic valve.