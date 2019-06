The President played all the old hits at his rally, bashing Hillary Clinton, jabbing 'fake news,' invoking fear over immigrants and marveling at his election win President Donald Trump revived the greatest political show on Earth on Tuesday night.

Melania Trump fires up chanting crowd introducing Trump First lady Melania Trump introduces President Trump at his 2020 campaign kickoff event in Orlando.

Analysis: About that poll that shows Biden crushing Trump ... Just as Donald Trump prepared to jet to Orlando to formally kick off his bid for a second term in 2020, a new Quinnipiac University poll was released that showed the President trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Sunshine State by 9 percentage points.

Opinion: Five keys to Trump re-election bid President Trump will try to light a spark under his 2020 campaign as he kicks off his re-election bid Tuesday night in Florida. Coming after reports of terrible internal polling on key battleground states, the President will officially begin the long and grueling process of doing whatever it takes to keep the office for four […]

SE Cupp: Here's what the law says about Trump's claim CNN's SE Cupp says President Donald Trump is focused on his favorite parts of being President and campaigning for 2020 rather than working to solve major issues facing the United States.

Analysis: This is Trump's secret 2020 weapon

