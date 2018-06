House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr say the FBI acted appropriately House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday he agreed with South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy that the FBI did "exactly" what it was supposed to do in its handling of the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible connections to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Key events in the talks between the Trump and Mueller teams Recent reports of a confidential letter sent by President Donald Trump's attorneys to special counsel Robert Mueller mark a new chapter in the ongoing and often tense negotiations between Trump's lawyers and federal investigators seeking to interview him as part of the Russia probe.

Erin Burnett to Trump: No one believes you except ... CNN's Erin Burnett breaks down how two top Republicans have come forward to dispute President Trump's repeated claims that a "spy" was planted in his 2016 campaign team.

Mueller accuses Manafort of witness tampering The special counsel's office has accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of attempting to get witnesses to lie for him in court, and they've asked the judge to send him to jail as he awaits his trial, according to a filing in DC District Court Monday night.

Analysis: Trump's above-the-law presidency Donald Trump and his lawyers are staking out a vision of an unrestrained and all-powerful presidency in a staggeringly audacious defense of his actions related to the Russia probe already shared with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cuomo presses Sanders for 5 minutes on false statement CNN's Chris Cuomo presses Sarah Sanders on her false statement that President Donald Trump did not dictate a misleading letter about a Trump Tower meeting with the Russians.

Trump dunked on Sessions in the most vicious way possible It's no secret that President Donald Trump loathes his attorney general, Jeff Sessions. The reason it's no secret is because on a weekly basis -- and sometimes even a daily basis -- the President is tweeting his distaste for Sessions.

Watch Trump snub Sessions President Trump addresses Cabinet members during a visit to FEMA headquarters. CNN's Jake Tapper notes the difference between what Trump said to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Alice Marie Johnson to President Trump: 'I am going to make you proud' Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, was released from an Alabama prison on Wednesday after 21 years behind bars.