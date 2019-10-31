Striking Chicago teachers: We'll return if classes made up

Panelist bursts into laughter at idea of Trump apologizing CNN's Jake Tapper leads a panel discussion questioning the likelihood and possible outcomes of a hypothetical apology from President Donald Trump on his Ukraine call.

Analysis: The simple reason why Democrats switched strategy On Thursday morning the House approved -- on a largely party-line vote -- a set of formalized rules to govern their ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Ukraine to force an investigation into Joe Biden.

Bash: Nancy Pelosi wanted to make a point CNN's Dana Bash reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voted on the resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and explains the significance of that act.

Vote sets stage for the next phase in the investigation The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a resolution to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, marking a significant step in the ongoing inquiry and setting the stage for the next phase in the investigation.

These are the two Democrats who voted no Two Democrats broke from their party and voted against the resolution the House passed Thursday formalizing the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Opinion: How impeachment could lead to a Pelosi presidency House Democrats will press forward on Thursday with a House vote to officially greenlight impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump's handling of aid to Ukraine while he was seeking an investigation of his political rival, Joe Biden.

Morrison told House investigators he was concerned Ukraine call transcript would leak Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on President Donald Trump's National Security Council, told lawmakers Thursday he was concerned that the July 25 call transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would leak and could have adverse ramifications, according to multiple sources familiar with his Thursday testimony.

Trump aide said he'd step down before he went to testify Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on President Donald Trump's National Security Council, is expected to provide one of the most revelatory testimonies to date in the House Democrat led impeachment inquiry on Thursday, one day after it became clear he will soon be leaving his job, according to a source familiar with […]