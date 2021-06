The perfect storm making everything you need more expensive Steel, lumber, plastic and fuel. Corn, soybeans, sugar and sunflower oil. Houses, cars, diapers and toilet paper. Prices are rising almost everywhere you look.

US vaccine pace needs to pick up before a dangerous variant can take hold, Fauci says The US is making significant strides in curbing the coronavirus pandemic just in time for the summer, with average daily cases near a 14-month low and just over half of eligible Americans having been fully vaccinated.

The US eyes possible 'Roaring '20s' recovery Stock market hitting record highs, booming construction and rampant spending on consumer goods. Economists say we may be in for a second Roaring Twenties, but does that mean we are in for the same stark ending? CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

New Covid cases are dropping and other signs the worst of the pandemic is over in the US First, the good news: Covid-19 cases are down in the US. Hospitalizations are dropping. And new deaths have decreased drastically as more Americans get vaccinated.

Biden goes abroad as his legacy at home suddenly looks a little shaky • Biden takes the lead role in his first trip abroad as president

GOP governors of Florida and Texas battle with cruise lines over vaccine requirements • Cruise passengers test positive for Covid in Italy • Booking a cruise from the US this summer? Here's what you need to know

France is sending a second Statue of Liberty to the US New Yorkers have a surprise gift to look forward to for this Independence Day: a second Statue of Liberty sent by France. This new bronze statue, nicknamed the "little sister," is one-sixteenth the size of the world-famous one that stands on Liberty Island. On Monday, during a special ceremony, the smaller sibling was lifted and […]