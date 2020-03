How the US reached a turning point with Covid-19 Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast Be involved: Send your questions and stories

Transatlantic cruise with five coronavirus cases searching for somewhere to dock A transatlantic cruise ship carrying more than 600 passengers with at least five confirmed coronavirus cases on board is frantically searching for somewhere to dock after it was refused entry at several Caribbean ports and now, the Bahamas.

Official: US 'has not reached our peak'

Opinion: This changes everything Everything changed this week. The response to the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus upended all of our lives.

Stelter on airport lines: What the hell happened there? CNN's Brian Stelter lays out the importance of the media holding the government accountable during times of crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysis: This pandemic risks bringing out the worst in humanity A woman at an Australian supermarket allegedly pulls a knife on a man in a confrontation over toilet paper. A Singaporean student of Chinese ethnicity is beaten up on the streets of London and left with a fractured face. Protesters on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion welcome cruise passengers by hurling abuse and rocks […]

Nike, Urban Outfitters and other retailers shuttering stores temporarily A growing number of retailers have announced they are temporarily closing stores in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Joe Biden: The virus lays bare the shortcomings of the Trump administration Across the nation, Americans are feeling anxious about the rapid spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, and the threat it poses to our health, our loved ones, and our livelihoods. In response, Americans are stepping up -- doctors, nurses, and first responders are putting themselves on the line to care for those who are […]