Inside makeshift situation rooms in Mar-a-Lago, Trump weighed the biggest risk of his presidency President Donald Trump had been weighing the biggest risk of his presidency for days.

Analysis: Trump vulnerable to Iranian revenge in US election year Iran may well have calculated that it's better off with a Democrat in the White House and not a Republican like President Donald Trump.

Iranian ambassador: Iran plans to exact 'harsh revenge' Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi tells CNN's Erin Burnett that Iran plans to exact "harsh revenge" after the US carried out a strike which killed top Iranian General Qasam Soleimani.

Imprisoned by Iran for 544 days: See his reaction to strike Ex-Iranian prisoner Jason Rezaian joins Anderson Cooper to discuss the rising tensions in the Middle East following an American drone strike that killed Iran's top military leader, Qasem Soleimani. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

Bergen: Trump has created his biggest foreign policy crisis yet A consistent theme of Donald Trump's presidency is how the seemingly endless post-9/11 wars in the greater Middle East have wasted trillions of dollars.

'Just be quiet': Retired general responds to senator Retired Major General James "Spider" Marks says Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) should "just be quiet" after Murphy criticized President Trump's decision to carry out a strike which led to the death of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

'Within weeks:' Trump administration warns Congress Iran could retaliate against US The Trump administration has privately warned members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US "within weeks" for the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani even as they failed to convince some that the operation was merited due to an imminent threat against American lives.

