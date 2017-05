Trump: No politician in history was treated worse President Donald Trump, amid his own swirling controversies, advised United States Coast Guard Academy graduates that while things aren't always fair, "you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight."

DOJ names Robert Mueller to oversee federal probe into campaign interference The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

Decorated Marine was a prosecutor and later ran FBI for 12 years The Justice Department on Wednesday named Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the department's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The former FBI director has a long history with investigations and prosecutions.

Toobin: Robert Mueller an absolutely brilliant choice CNN's Jeffrey Toobin says that Robert Mueller is a great choice to be the special counsel investigating the Russia role in the 2016 election because he is highly respected by Republican and Democrats.

Republicans hoping to ride out Trump's storm As storm clouds continue to gather over President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans are doing the political equivalent of sheltering in place -- bracing themselves and hoping to ride out the controversy.

Impeachment: Nasty, complicated and not happening soon "We're in impeachment territory now," declared David Gergen, the presidential counselor who should know a thing or two about the subject; he advised both a Republican (Richard Nixon) and Democrat (Bill Clinton), who dealt with impeachment in their respective second terms.

Cillizza: What if Trump just doesn't know what he's doing? The fundamental question, always, when it comes to President Donald Trump is this: Is he following a grand plan that only he can see or is he just saying and doing things with no broader blueprint in mind?

Gov. Kasich: I hate to say I told you so ... Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the drama swirling around the White House is the reason he refused to support President Donald Trump during the election.

Pate: Even if the President obstructed justice, so what? This is like a law school exam that never ends. What law did the President break or not break today?