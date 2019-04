President weighs in on US measles outbreak, appearing to do an about-face on his previous remarks President Donald Trump weighed in on the recent measles outbreak in the United States, appearing to do an about-face on his previous claims linking child vaccinations to autism.

Trump on measles: Have to get your shots President Trump described himself as young and vibrant, comparing himself to Joe Biden, just a day after the former vice president officially announced his bid for presidency.

Protection from measles may depend on your birth date Nearly two decades after measles was declared eliminated in the United States, the country and the globe have seen an upsurge of cases -- including adults who thought they were protected by the vaccine. Now, some are questioning whether they are properly vaccinated and whether they are still at risk for getting measles.

Pakistan's anti-vaccination movement leads to deadly attacks A string of deadly attacks in Pakistan targeting healthcare workers has sparked fears that the spread of misinformation is fueling a resurgence of violence against those attempting to rid the country of polio.

Quarantine issued at two California universities A measles quarantine was ordered Thursday at two public universities in Los Angeles in an effort to try to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

US outbreak largest since measles was declared eliminated Measles cases in the United States have surpassed the highest number on record since the disease was declared eliminated nationwide in 2000.

How vaccines stop diseases like measles Elizabeth Cohen breaks down how vaccines work, why they keep us safe and why they're most effective when everyone gets them.

45 most outrageous lines from Trump's rambling interview Evoking the days of the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday night and the two men spent 45 minutes chatting in what was less an interview and more a sharing of conspiracy theories and reckless rhetoric.

Russian woman who tried to to infiltrate conservative political circles is sentenced A federal judge sentenced Russia national Maria Butina to 18 months in prison on Friday, after she pleaded guilty to trying to infiltrate conservative political circles and promote Russian interests before and after the 2016 presidential election.