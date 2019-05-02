Posted on by

Sri Lanka mass cancelled over fresh attack fears

Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church scrapped plans to resume Sunday services following a “specific threat” against two religious locations after the deadly Easter attacks. The archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said Thursday that a “reliable foreign source” had alerted him to possible attacks this weekend. “The information we have from a reliable foreign source is that attackers are planning to hit a very famous church and a Catholic institution,” the Cardinal said in a statement.

