Sri Lanka arrests ex-envoy to Russia over MiG deal

Emboldened after his impeachment acquittal, the President now says he dispatched his attorney to find damaging information about his political opponents Emboldened after his impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump now openly admits to sending his attorney Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to find damaging information about his political opponents, even though he strongly denied it during the impeachment inquiry.

Federal prosecutors are vetting Giuliani's Ukraine allegations The Ukraine allegations that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is providing to the Justice Department are being vetted by investigators in the US Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh, two US law enforcement officials said.

Swalwell: Trump could have pardoned Stone. This is intentional Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that President Trump is sending a message about his control over the Department of Justice.

Analysis: Trump has paralyzed both sides now As President Donald Trump continues to live out his revenge fantasies against his critics, the reactions are predictable: Democratic outrage and Republican evasion.

Opinion: Trump is learning from the dictators When President Donald Trump tweeted his objection to the sentencing recommendation for his friend Roger Stone, and Attorney General William Barr then quickly reversed the recommendation, they were following along a well-trod path across history: the systematic crushing of the independence of the judiciary.

GOP senator: No indication Trump has learned anything Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says there have not been indicators that President Trump has learned any lessons from being impeached.

Analysis: An emboldened Trump is greeted by a few rebukes Attorney General William Barr snapped back after days of watching critics argue that his complacency and silence amid rising concern about President Donald Trump's influence over the Department of Justice were undermining the entire American system.

CDC director: Coronavirus 'is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year' • Live updates: Viral cases spike to 65,000 • Should we believe China's outbreak numbers? • Global death toll reaches 1,383 as China purges officials • Patients describe what it's like to contract coronavirus

Generals revolt against Trump • Bolton defends ex-rival John Kelly after former chief of staff criticizes Trump