Sri Lanka arrests ex-envoy to Russia over MiG deal

Sri Lanka arrested a former ambassador to Russia after he was extradited from Dubai Friday to face money laundering charges over a controversial MiG aircraft purchase, police said. Udayanga Weeratunga was taken before a magistrate in Colombo who remanded him in custody till Monday pending a further hearing. Police in a statement said Weeratunga, who is also closely related to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s family, was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Sri Lankan military’s 2006 purchase of four second-hand MiG-27 aircraft from Ukraine.
