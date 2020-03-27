Spain’s Deadliest Day Comes With Warning Worst Is Still to Come

(Bloomberg) — The Spanish government warned citizens that the situation will get worse after the country suffered its deadliest day yet of the coronavirus outbreak.Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez convened an emergency cabinet meeting to try to chart a way out of the crisis rapidly engulfing the nation. The Health Ministry on Friday reported another 769 deaths, lifting the total number of fatalities to 4,858. Confirmed cases climbed to 64,059, with Spaniards near the end of the second week of a state of emergency set to last at least until April 11.The country is on almost complete lockdown and the government is counting on limited social interactions helping contain the spread of the disease, which has already killed more people than in China where the pandemic originated.“We may be entering a phase of stabilization, but we haven’t reached the peak yet,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said at a news conference in Madrid.With Italy and Spain now reporting the most deaths worldwide, Europe’s outbreak is stretching health-care systems and in some cases forcing doctors to choose who should live or die. The head of the World Health Organization tried to rally support for the battle against the disease on Friday, even as some world leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump question the need for extreme measures.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was criticized for being slow to react to the epidemic, became the first world leader to say he has tested positive and is self-isolating in his Downing Street offices with “mild symptoms.” Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, also has the virus.European Union leaders have largely recognized the danger but struggled to agree at a virtual summit Thursday on a joint strategy to limit the economic impact. They left key details to be hammered out in the weeks ahead as thousands fall ill and hundreds die each day across the continent.In the absence of a shared EU response, national governments have been going it alone. In Germany, the upper house of parliament gave the final green light Friday to a package of measures totaling more than 750 billion euros ($826 billion).They include a supplemental budget with new borrowing of 156 billion euros, as well as loans, guarantees and aid for companies. The government may also buy stakes in and even nationalize certain stricken businesses.‘Extraordinary Crisis’The Spanish government last week announced a stimulus package worth as much as 100 billion …read more

