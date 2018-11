'I'm the one that does the answering,' the President says about questions from the Special Counsel President Donald Trump sat for an interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, a conversation that reads like a greatest hits (or misses, depending on your view of the commander in chief) from his two years in the nation's highest office.

Trump attacks leading House Democrat in profane tweet President Donald Trump disparaged Rep. Adam Schiff in a profane tweet Sunday, misspelling his name "Schitt" and accusing the likely incoming House Intelligence chairman of baselessly criticizing the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

President bashes architect of bin Laden raid President Donald Trump dismissed retired Adm. William McRaven, the overseer of the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, as a "Hillary Clinton backer" and criticized the military for having not killed bin Laden sooner during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday.

Opinion: Trump's preposterous bin Laden comments President Trump spoke to Chris Wallace of Fox News on Sunday and made a number of false claims about the operation that killed Osama bin Laden.

Trump on bin Laden: Told you so President Donald Trump is once again claiming he knows best -- this time, criticizing the past military and political leadership for the timeline of the Osama bin Laden capture.

Retired Gen. McChrystal: We've got a crisis of leadership Retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal weighs in on President Trump's recent attacks on retired Admiral Bill McRaven, who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

McChrystal says military needs confidence in leaders' values Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, following President Donald Trump's recent swipe at retired Adm. William McRaven, said Monday that the military needed "confidence" in its leaders' values.

CNN asks for hearing after Trump threatens to revoke Acosta's press pass again What's next for CNN v. Trump?

New Muslim congresswoman will seek to allow religious headwear in the House Last week, Democrats announced a proposal to end a rule that bans headwear on the House floor. Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, vocally supported the move on social media this weekend.