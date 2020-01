US imposes sanctions on Iran The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions on Iran following attacks on US and allied troops earlier this week, Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday.

Sources: Trump furious over vote President Donald Trump is furious after the House voted to approve a War Powers resolution to limit future military action against Iran without congressional approval, according to multiple people who have spoken to Trump. CNN's Athena Jones reports.

Expert breaks down what happened in shocking video Aviation expert David Soucie discusses the deadly plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including a new video just into CNN appearing to show a missile colliding with an object in the air. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

They died together in the plane crash a week after their wedding The celebration of a new life together turned to loss when newlyweds died in the Tehran plane crash as they traveled home to Canada.

Iranians clear crash site of wreckage The site of a crashed Ukrainian airliner near Iran's capital Tehran has been cleared of all large pieces of debris and locals are trawling over the remaining wreckage, as calls grow for a full and transparent investigation into the disaster.

In 1988, a US Navy warship shot down an Iranian passenger plane Two days before a Ukrainian passenger plane went down over Tehran in the fog of battle this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reminded the world not to forget about something eerily similar — the shootdown of an Iran Air jetliner by a US Navy ship in 1988.

College staffer out of a job over post suggesting Iran list Mall of America and Kardashian home as targets A staff member at a Massachusetts college is out of a job after a controversial Facebook post suggesting Iran put a Kardashian's home and the Mall of America on its list of US cultural targets.