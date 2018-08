Demonstrators respond to Unite the Right 2 gathering in DC a year after the deadly Charlottesville rally Far-right groups and counterprotesters are expected to converge on the nation's capital Sunday, one year after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one person dead and elevated racial tensions in America.

Swastika-wearing man: This is my country A man in Ulysses, Pennsylvania, says "rural America spoke up when they elected Trump." CNN's Sara Sidner speaks to him about his beliefs.

Heather Heyer's mom tells crowds in Charlottesvile 'it's not all about Heather...it never was' Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, visited the site where her daughter was killed last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, and told a crowd of supporters that Heyer wouldn't want the attention surrounding the anniversary of the Charlottesville protests to be focused on her.

In Trump's White House, Charlottesville was a moment that wasn't When President Donald Trump declared a year ago that "very fine people" were among the Nazi mobs descending upon Charlottesville, Virginia, the reaction was swift.

CNN's Victor Blackwell rips Trump's tweet on racism After President Donald Trump condemned "all types of racism" on the one-year anniversary of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, CNN's Victor Blackwell highlighted the President's history of divisive rhetoric.

In their own words:¬†Charlottesville a year later Before the events of August 11 and 12, 2017, Charlottesville was, for those who knew of it at all, a college town or a weekend getaway from Washington, DC. Or, for the history buffs among us, the home of our third president. After those events -- the torch-wielding march at the University of Virginia, the […]

Listen to tape of Omarosa being fired by John Kelly In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," former White House aide and "Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault Newman releases a recording of her firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Opinion: Why Omarosa's secret recording is an alarm bell Omarosa had outdone herself, and that's hard to do when you are, well, Omarosa. But what she says she did is no laughing matter.

Omarosa's book a stunning turnabout Omarosa Manigault Newman entered the White House as one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving associates, the only person aside from his daughter who'd known and worked alongside him for more than a decade. She was given an office, an assistant and the highest salary afforded an administration staffer.