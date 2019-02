US names Russian oligarchs in 'Putin list' but imposes no new sanctions The US has released a sweeping list of prominent Russian business and political figures, in defiance of Moscow and implementing a Congressional law designed to punish Russia for election meddling.

Accused Russian spy speaks out for the first time In audio tapes from an interview with alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, the gun activist shares she is shocked by how she's been treated in the US and denies being a spy. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

House Judiciary Committee hires lawyers who have written case for Trump impeachment House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, has hired two legal consultants who have advocated for the impeachment or possible indictment of President Donald Trump for obstructing justice.

Michael Cohen postpones congressional testimony for a third time President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has scored a hat trick when it comes to postponing congressional testimony.

Lawmaker: Any goodwill towards Michael Cohen is gone Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said "any goodwill" the committee may have had toward President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was gone after Cohen "stiffed" Congress by postponing a hearing.

Trump intends to sign deal to avoid a shutdown President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoke directly with the President.

Trump's ex-lawyer makes 'startling' Mueller prediction President Trump's former lawyer John Dowd says he does not expect the public to hear from Robert Mueller or see his final report after his investigation is completed.