The current and former presidents traded words in the final days of campaigning before Tuesday's elections President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama traded blow after blow as they crossed the country in the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday's midterm elections.

Don Lemon: This Tuesday, it will be your turn CNN's Don Lemon discusses the importance of the 2018 midterm elections and says while one president is stoking fear in voters, another is sounding an alarm.

Obama says Republicans have 'racked up enough indictments to field a football team' Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that Republicans have "racked up enough indictments to field a football team" while campaigning for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

GOP lawmaker says he absolutely will not denounce Trump's campaign ad Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defends President Trump's proposal to enable stronger borders ahead of the midterm elections.

Abrams: Trump is 'wrong,' I am qualified to be Georgia's governor Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed criticism from President Donald Trump on Sunday after he called her unqualified to lead the state.

Mueller could have big news after the midterm elections Robert Mueller could have some big announcements later this week. An indicted member of Congress still hopes to win re-election. And it might finally be time for Infrastructure Week. All that and more in this week's Inside Politics forecast.

'Special Guest' Sean Hannity to appear at Trump rally Fox News is apparently allowing host Sean Hannity to appear as a "special guest" at President Donald Trump's final rally of the midterm season.

Democrats cry foul over Georgia hack claims Georgia's Secretary of State's office says it has launched an investigation into a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" on Saturday evening.