A day after saying he was leaving his law firm to focus on the President, Rudy Giuliani represented a woman in an insurance fraud case One day after Rudy Giuliani announced he was leaving his law firm to offer his "sole concentration" to President Donald Trump, Giuliani appeared in a Broward County, Florida, courtroom Friday to represent a woman accused in an insurance fraud case.

Giuliani clarifies after ex-firm rejects his remarks on Daniels payment Rudy Giuliani looked to clarify his comments about Michael Cohen's payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels after Giuliani's former law firm on Thursday rejected his remarks.

Giuliani flip-flops on whether a president has to testify if subpoenaed During an interview with ABC News, President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani contradicted a statement he made in 1998 stating that a president has to testify if subpoenaed.

Giuliani resigns from law firm amid legal work for Trump Rudy Giuliani has resigned from his law firm, Greenberg Traurig, in order to concentrate on his legal work for President Donald Trump during the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

White House refuses comment on aide's remark about McCain The White House on Friday refused either to acknowledge or disown a purported barb about Sen. John McCain's health by a communications staffer.

Inside the hidden base still keeping an eye out for North Korean missiles A lot has changed on the Korean peninsula in just matter of months -- threats of fire and fury have been replaced with handshakes and optimism -- but for the military organization that monitors threats to North America, it might as well be 2017 when it comes to North Korea.

Navy SEAL leaders in Africa suspended over alleged sexual misconduct The commander and the senior enlisted adviser of a US Navy SEAL Team deployed to Africa have been relieved of their duties and sent home due to sexual misconduct allegations regarding multiple fellow US military female service members, a US defense official tells CNN.