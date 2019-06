11 city employees and a contractor trying to get a permit died when a city engineer opened fire in a rampage that ended with his death in a police shootout A disgruntled employee went on a shooting rampage in a city building in Virginia Beach, killing 12 people before he died after a fierce gunbattle with officers.

The 40-year-old gunman was an engineer in the public utilities department A disgruntled employee who killed 12 people in Virginia Beach worked as a certified professional engineer for the city.

Bystander explains story behind horrific photo Alyssa Andrews, a witness at the shooting in Virginia Beach, describes to CNN's John Berman a difficult moment from the mass shooting she captured in a photo.

These are the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting One was a man who'd worked with Virginia Beach's public utilities department for 41 years. Another was a contractor who was just in the building to fill a permit.

Michael Smerconish: I own a gun and quit the NRA. Here's why CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses gun violence in the US after the Virginia Beach shooting that killed at least 12 people.

What we know about the shooting At least 12 are dead and four others are injured after a shooting Friday afternoon at the Virginia Beach municipal center.

Shooter had a long gunbattle with 4 officers. They helped prevent more carnage, police chief says The four officers who confronted a shooter inside a Virginia Beach city building engaged in a "long gunbattle" with the gunman, and helped stop him from committing more carnage, the police chief said.

Va. Beach had workshop on mass shootings planned for today The Virginia Beach Police Department had scheduled a free community workshop for Saturday morning on what to do during mass shootings. About 24 hours before the class, a disgruntled employee opened fire in a city building, killing 12 people, police said.

