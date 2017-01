Swiss Muslim girls must learn to swim with boys, court rules A Swiss couple had no legal grounds for keeping their Muslim daughters out of mandatory swim classes with boys at their co-ed school, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

911 dispatcher gets call from her daughter 911 dispatcher Layla Wray took a call about a house fire -- it was from her daughter.

Trump's business plans fall short of eliminating conflicts President-elect Donald Trump will transfer his business holdings to a trust, but he won't sell them -- stopping short of what ethics lawyers say is the only surefire way to avoid conflicts of interest.

Trump's news conference: Russia, Obamacare and conflicts of interest President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference is taking on new significance Wednesday.

Cory Booker takes stage to rail against Jeff Sessions nomination New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker gave an impassioned and unprecedented plea to the Senate to vote against Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general and his fellow senator, Jeff Sessions.

Victim's dad warns Dylann Roof: 'Your creator ... he's coming for you' Those who Dylann Roof hurt the most had the chance to address the convicted killer before his Wednesday sentencing, with one of the victims' sisters calling him "among the worst kind of evil."

What is Kompromat? "The Kremlin does not have 'kompromat' on Trump."

CNN reporter: They threatened to kick me out CNN's Jim Acosta recounts his experience at President-elect Donald Trump's press conference after Trump refused to take his question.

CNN's response to Trump's accusations of false reporting CNN's decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed's decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed's decision to deflect from CNN's reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations.