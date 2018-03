Judge allows lawsuit alleging Trump took illegal foreign gifts A federal judge said Wednesday that a lawsuit alleging foreign gifts made to President Donald Trump may be illegal can proceed.

Gloria Borger: Trump's a lousy client for lawyers CNN's Gloria Borger and Sara Murray discuss President Trump's struggle to find lawyers to represent him.

Emails reveal DOJ would have 'very little involvement' if Trump tweeted a pardon On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump's former lawyer John Dowd floated the possibility that Trump might issue pardons to Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort with their attorneys last year. Meanwhile, CNN has learned there was a discussion within the Department of Justice last summer, prompted by news stories speculating Trump […]

Anderson Cooper scrutinizes White House wording on pardons CNN's Anderson Cooper examines the latest developments in the Russia probe, questioning if President Trump's legal team tried to secure silence from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

NYT: Trump lawyer floated idea of pardons for Manafort and Flynn President Donald Trump's lawyer, John Dowd, floated the possibility last year with lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that the President might issue pardons for both men, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three individuals with knowledge of the discussions.

North and South Korean leaders to meet for historic summit on April 27 The leaders of North and South Korea will meet on April 27 for the first time since 2007, the two countries announced Thursday after high-level talks.

Dramatic video captures US raid to kill ISIS fighters Dramatic new video released by the US military on Tuesday reveals rare footage of American special operators and Afghan Special Security Forces conducting a nighttime raid targeting ISIS-affiliated fighters in Afghanistan -- footage that the Pentagon said documents the latest in a string of successful operations against ISIS-Khorasan this month.