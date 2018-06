Suspect: He was found hiding under a desk, official says A reporter with the Capital Gazette newspaper said multiple people have been shot at its office in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police: Online threats sent before shooting Police say the newspaper received online threats on social media prior to the shooting and they are investigating who sent them.

Capital Gazette writers: 'Thoughts and prayers' aren't enough Two writers from the Capital Gazette said "thoughts and prayers" aren't enough after a gunman attacked their newsroom, killing five people and injuring two others.

Brother of victim: Hug your loved ones In a Facebook post, best-selling author and journalist Carl Hiaasen remembers his brother, Capital Gazette editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, who was killed in a deadly shooting inside the newsroom at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.