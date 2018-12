Source: Bush was asked whether he wanted to go to the hospital. He said no Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94 in Houston, according to his spokesperson Jim McGrath.

Stock markets will close on Wednesday to honor Bush US financial markets will be closed on Wednesday to honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away late Friday at the age of 94.

41's life in pictures George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States and the patriarch of one of America's dominant political dynasties, died Friday, November 30, at the age of 94.

The letter Bush once left for Clinton is a lesson in elegance When Bill Clinton entered the White House, he found a letter from the man he beat: George H.W. Bush. Notes from outgoing presidents to incoming ones is a tradition, but Bush's January 20, 1993, is a lesson on grace in defeat.

Opinion: America faces a crossroads after Bush's death The contrast could not be more stark. As big headlines around the world announced the death of George H.W. Bush on Friday, just beneath them were these:

How Bush, Clinton relationship defied political odds CNN's Suzanne Malveaux takes a look back at how the relationship of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton grew from political rivals to a true bipartisan friendship.