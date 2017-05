DOJ: Sessions didn't disclose Russia meetings in security clearance form Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose meetings he had last year with Russian officials when he applied for his security clearance, the Justice Department told CNN Wednesday.

Paul Ryan: Comey is not a nut job House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday he doesn't agree with President Donald Trump that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job."

Trump team resets FBI chief search The team tasked by the White House with finding a new director for the FBI is resetting its search, a senior administration official told CNN.

Nixon lawyer: Trump's behavior is pattern John Dean, who served as White House Counsel for President Richard Nixon, said that Trump's behavior clearly shows he doesn't want any investigations involving Russia or Michael Flynn to continue.

Comey pal: Trump should be afraid A friend of James Comey said Tuesday that if he were President Donald Trump he would be scared of the former FBI director's pending testimony.

Washington Post: Russian document influenced FBI The Washington Post reports a "dubious" Russian document may have influenced the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US election. CNN's Laura Jarrett reports.

A $119 billion reduction to deficits, though The Congressional Budget Office, the non-partisan scoring agency, announced its update on the American Health Care Act. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.