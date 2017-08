The actor and comedian has died at age 91 after a brief illness, his publicist says Jerry Lewis, the slapstick-loving comedian, innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, died Sunday after a brief illness, his publicist Candi Cazau. He was 91.

Jillette: Jerry Lewis was the king of comedy Comedian Penn Jillette talks about the impact Jerry Lewis made on comedy.

7-year-old boy is among Barcelona attack victims Julian Cadman, the 7-year-old Australian-British boy who was reported missing in the aftermath of the Barcelona attack, has been confirmed dead by his family.

North Korea warns of 'merciless strike' North Korea warned Sunday that the upcoming US-South Korea military exercises are "reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war."

Cillizza: Everything is great! in 1 amazing Trump team picture On Friday, President Donald Trump gathered more than a dozen of his top advisers at Camp David to discuss the future of the American military strategy in Afghanistan.

Message hidden in arts committee's resignation letter It was an act of protest in form and function.

Jury believed what others had not: Caregiver raped women At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.

Kasich: We're rooting for Trump to 'get it together' Ohio Gov. John Kasich denied Sunday that he is planning to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, saying he hopes the President can steer his White House from chaos to stability.

Schiff: Trump needs 'more adults in the room' The White House staff shakeup must continue, California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday.