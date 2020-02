Soccer star apologizes for coronavirus video Soccer star Dele Alli has apologized for a video he posted on Snapchat about the coronavirus outbreak.

Death toll tops 900 as China cautiously returns to work Millions of people across China are heading back to work after the Lunar New Year break turned into an extended quarantine due to the Wuhan coronavirus.

See inside cruise ship passengers call 'floating prison' The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, since February 4. Rebecca Frasure, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is one of 428 US citizens aboard the ship. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Food prices are soaring in China The coronavirus outbreak is driving up the cost of food — and almost everything else in China — adding to the pressure on household budgets.

Parents set to meet daughter get alarming call from adoption agency Parents in McDonough, Georgia, were set to travel to China to meet their adopted daughter. Now, the adoption process is put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

iPhones could be harder to find because of coronavirus The "heart and lungs" of Apple's manufacturing is suffering, and it could get much worse as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.

This company is 5,000 miles away from Wuhan. It's still at risk More than 5,000 miles away from Wuhan, a small UK company is preparing to take a potential hit from the coronavirus.

