The President's attempt to make July Fourth great again is turning into an eloquent metaphor for the excesses and polarization of his presidency Donald Trump's attempt to make July Fourth great again is turning into an eloquent metaphor for the excesses and polarization of his presidency.

Trump claims military is 'thrilled' to participate in his July 4th celebration President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that "the Pentagon and our great Military Leaders are thrilled" to be participating in his newly revamped Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, which will feature "incredible flyovers," fireworks and a speech from the President.

Anderson Cooper: Are we celebrating our freedom or Trump? With preparations for the Fourth of July underway, CNN's Anderson Cooper examines if the event is meant to celebrate America's independence or President Donald Trump.

Analysis: Trump's July 4 spectacle just keeps getting more absurd When President Donald Trump initially announced his plan to take over the usually non-partisan July 4 celebration in Washington way back in February, I wrote a piece with this headline "The utter absurdity of Trump's July Fourth bash."

Government takes an unprecedented step for Trump's July 4 rally Runways at the busy airport serving the nation's capital will be closed Thursday during President Donald Trump's Independence Day event, federal authorities said.

Opinion: Trump makes a Fourth of July parade -- for himself President Donald Trump is billing his Fourth of July celebration as a "Salute to America." But the way things are shaping up, it's beginning to look a lot more like just a salute to him.

Trump baby balloon granted permit for July 4th event A progressive group received permission for their round, diapered Donald Trump baby balloon to be present during a July 4 celebration near the location where Trump will deliver remarks celebrating the nation's birthday. CNN's Jake Tapper discusses with The Lead panel.

