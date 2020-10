Here's the testing status of family members and officials around Trump President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis has raised questions about the health of those around him, including members of his Cabinet and his vice president.

Senior administration official: Coronavirus outbreak likely began at Supreme Court announcement A senior administration official told CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday that the cluster of coronavirus cases among top Republican officials likely began at President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Chris Christie checks into hospital as a precaution after positive Covid-19 test Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Swing state voters weigh in on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis CNN's Jeff Zeleny speaks to voters in Michigan, a state President Trump narrowly won in 2016, in the wake of the President's coronavirus diagnosis.

See how Trump's entourage and family handled masks at the debate The organizers of the first 2020 presidential debate advised audience members to wear masks. But the Trump family and other guests didn't follow guidelines.

Senate GOP's third positive covid case threatens quick Barrett confirmation Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier this week, according to his communications director, making him the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours.

Trump took photos, had roundtable with donors at Bedminster fundraiser hours before announcing Covid diagnosis President Donald Trump's big-dollar fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club went on as planned Thursday night despite the President and staff knowing he had been exposed to coronavirus.

CNN analyst: This is the angriest I've ever been on TV CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd breaks down how President Donald Trump's positive Covid-19 diagnosis is a risk to national security.

The White House events of the past week serve as a textbook example of how not to handle a deadly virus Some seven months into a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, the nation is now facing a grave governing crisis with its commander in chief hospitalized -- his condition hinging on his progress over the coming days -- as the White House events of the past week serve as a textbook example of […]