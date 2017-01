At least 9 injured in Ft. Lauderdale; shooter in custody Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident. Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Multiple reports on social media -- including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage […]

Joe Biden to Trump: 'Grow up, Donald' Vice President Joe Biden has a message for the next President: "Grow up, Donald."

Iceberg the size of Delaware to break off from Antarctica A large sheet of ice is set to break away from Antarctica and scientists say it will be one of the largest breaks of its kind recorded.

Killer whale at center of 'Blackfish' dies Tilikum, the killer whale involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010, has died, Sea World reported Friday.

Trump calls hacking allegations 'a political witch hunt' Donald Trump said the focus on Russia involvement in the 2016 election is "a political witch hunt."

Owner: Turkey nightclub was hit by 'war machine' "I am so sorry," says an emotional Memet Kocarslan, the owner of the Istanbul nightclub where a gunman massacred 39 people in the first minutes of 2017.

33 dead in Brazil prison riot; 25 killed there in Oct. At least 33 inmates are dead following a prison riot in northern Brazil on Friday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brasil. The riot took place at the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo, according to the news agency. In October, 25 people were killed at a riot at the same prison.

Parts of South could be knee-deep in snow Fleets of salt trucks hit the highways Friday -- as the threat of a winter storm loomed across the southeastern United States.