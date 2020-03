Health officials say America has the potential to become the next coronavirus epicenter. Here's a potential formula for avoiding that path. Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Send questions and stories | Catch up

Overview: What $2 trillion stimulus bill will cover CNN's Julia Chatterley previews the $2 trillion stimulus bill struck by the White House and Senate in a historic deal to help the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just the start: US deaths could peak in 3 weeks, expert says A leading epidemiologist advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated the peak of deaths in the US coronavirus pandemic will be three weeks from now, after which "most of the damage will be done," and says it may be possible to only isolate the vulnerable, allowing many back to work.

Fauci weighs in: See what he thinks about Trump's timeline President Trump said he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter". Infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, gives his take at the coronavirus task force briefing.

Panic shopping: Egg prices are skyrocketing Americans are stockpiling eggs during the coronavirus crisis as they cook more meals at home. That's leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.

President Trump is as popular as he's ever been right now Here's an indisputable fact: President Donald Trump is as popular today as he has been since his first day in office.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a history of stirring controversy Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is a fiery conservative who is no stranger to controversy.