Angry over UN vote, Israel summons US ambassador Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a scathing attack Sunday on the Obama administration and summoned the US ambassador after its refusal to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Defund UN after Israeli settlement vote Sen. Lindsey Graham will propose a measure to pull US funding for the United Nations unless the UN Security Council repeals the resolution it passed condemning Israeli settlements.

Gingrich: Obama 'desperate frenzy' to save legacy Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in an interview that aired Sunday compared President Barack Obama's legacy to a deflating doll and argued Obama is in a "desperate frenzy" to save it.

Typhoon Nock-ten hits the Philippines Super typhoon Nock-ten made landfall in the Philippines on Christmas Day after authorities worked to evacuate thousands of residents from low-lying areas of the Southeast Asian country's eastern provinces.

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off Chilean coast A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of southern Chile Sunday, 40 km (about 25 miles) southwest of Puerto Quellon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami threat message for parts of the Pacific Ocean close to the earthquake.

Trump's fist-raised Christmas tweet President-elect Donald Trump wished the world a Merry Christmas on Sunday -- on Twitter, of course.

Queen to miss Christmas Day church service Queen Elizabeth will not attend church on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday after confirming she is recovering from a "heavy cold".

92 feared dead in plane crash A Russian military plane carrying members of the country's official choir traveling to perform in Syria has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi.

Arab alternative singer finds inspiration in taxi rides In Beirut, that bustling Lebanese capital that continues to live in the shadows of a 15-year year civil war, communities are still segregated, distrustful and divided over many fault lines that only taxi drivers can dare to cross.