In a speech, the President closely associated himself with those who were the first to respond to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Here's what he was actually doing. Donald Trump has always had a bit of Walter Mitty in him. But on Monday morning, in a speech to first responders and others impacted by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, he took his fantastical memory of himself to new and not-at-all-appropriate heights.

Trump signs 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund extension President Donald Trump on Monday signed an act into law which authorizes the extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Watch Jon Stewart's reaction to 9/11 bill passing Comedian Jon Stewart speaks after the Senate passed a bill to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation fund for decades.

9/11 responder blasts GOP congressmen for delaying bill 9/11 first responder John Feal blasts Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT) for their part in delaying the passage of a bill funding 9/11 first responders' health care.

Opinion: Just when you think Trump can't sink any lower, he does Reaching deeper into his bag of bigotry, President Donald Trump hauled out some old tropes to describe Baltimore as a "disgusting rat and rodent infested mess" and "very dangerous & filthy."

Trump attacks another African American lawmaker, and calls Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess' President Donald Trump attacked another prominent African American lawmaker on Saturday, tweeting that his Baltimore district is a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Mark Meadows defends Trump and Cummings: 'Neither is a racist' Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina praised both President Donald Trump and Meadows' friend Rep. Elijah Cummings on Monday after the President targeted the Maryland Democrat with attacks on his character and home district over the weekend.

Maryland's GOP governor calls Trump's Baltimore attacks 'outrageous' Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, on Monday condemned President Donald Trump's recent attacks on Baltimore, calling the commander-in-chief's insults "outrageous and inappropriate."

Trump pardons and commutes sentences for 7 people President Donald Trump on Monday issued full pardons to five individuals and commuted the sentences of two others convicted of a variety of federal crimes.