Democrats are pinning their last, best hopes of proving that Trump committed impeachable crimes on the former special counsel Democrats are pinning their last, best hopes of proving that President Donald Trump committed impeachable crimes on former special counsel Robert Mueller who is set to reluctantly serve as a star witness in Wednesday's televised spectacle.

'Substantial evidence' Trump guilty of high crimes, Nadler says House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Sunday said Robert Mueller's report presents "very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors" -- an impeachable offense.

Mudd: Here's what Mueller will do if Republicans attack CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd describes how he thinks his former boss, Robert Mueller, will react in an upcoming House hearing if the GOP attacks his integrity.

Opinion: Trump is a dangerous media mastermind The media have spent several days covering the noxious chant -- "Send them back" -- that broke out at President Donald Trump's North Carolina rally. The chant was inspired by a tweet from the President, saying that congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rahida Tlaib should "go back" to the "broken and crime […]

List: The 88 House Democrats calling for impeachment As President Donald Trump has been openly feuding with House Democrats pursuing investigations into him, his administration and his finances, some lawmakers are calling to start an impeachment inquiry, the first step in a lengthy and likely divisive process.

What the surprising history of impeachment means for Trump As Democrats try to square growing calls for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump with hesitation from party leadership -- and the political reality of a Republican-controlled Senate -- it's worth understanding what's behind the concept of impeachment and why it should or shouldn't apply to Trump.

