The President is riding into a fresh week of constitutional collisions with Democrats claiming a victory for his blustering style, this time over Mexico President Donald Trump is riding into a fresh week of constitutional collisions with Democrats claiming a huge victory for his blustering leadership style — this time over Mexico.

NYT: Mexico and US agreed months before Trump tariff threat Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US -- months before President Donald Trump's tariff threat, officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations told the New York Times in a story published Saturday.

Trump: Tariffs on Mexican imports indefinitely suspended President Donald Trump said tariffs on Mexican goods are "indefinitely suspended" after negotiators from the US and Mexico were able to reach a deal on immigration enforcement. CNN's Joe Johns reports.

READ: US-Mexico joint declaration on migration President Donald Trump said late Friday that tariffs on Mexican goods are "indefinitely suspended" after negotiators from the US and Mexico were able to reach a deal on immigration enforcement.

Pelosi on Trump-Mexico agreement: 'Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed how President Donald Trump handled his latest trade and immigration talks with Mexico, repeating her claim that the President throws "temper tantrums."

Opinion: New global alliances threaten America's standing There's a new clique of countries working together, and President Trump's behavior almost guarantees that we're not being invited to join them. His tariff temper tantrums and caustic insults have cast the United States as an unreliable partner among our allies. And by condoning illegal activities and human rights violations from allies and rivals alike, […]

Fox News host calls Trump statement 'fake news' Following an interview with President Trump on D-Day, Fox News host Laura Ingraham had to clarify that Trump's claim that the interview held up the D-Day ceremony was "fake news."

Melania Trump mostly silent in Europe but certainly seen The visit this week of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to England, Ireland and France, featured no public speaking engagements from the first lady -- a solo event at 10 Downing Street in London with the husband of Prime Minister Theresa May did not include official remarks.

Trump critiqued over attire at royal dinner When it comes to first lady Melania Trump, fashion is an important part of her diplomacy. CNN's Kate Bennett shows how the first lady used her expertise during her visit to the United Kingdom.