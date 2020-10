Stunning White House admission the US cannot control the fast-worsening pandemic is taking focus off Trump's frantic last-ditch bid to turn around his reelection race In pictures: America votes | The Road to 270 | Election hub

Opinion: Trump team just announced its surrender to pandemic The Trump administration has announced its unconditional surrender to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kamala Harris responds to Mark Meadows: Admitting defeat Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris responds to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying in an interview with CNN that the US is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge across the country.

Previously undecided Ohio voter says this Trump move made his mind up Eric Camacho, a previously undecided Ohio voter, told CNN's Ana Cabrera that President Trump's behavior following his diagnosis with Covid-19 was what ultimately pushed him to decide on voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump makes at least 16 false or misleading claims to '60 Minutes' • Conservative paper backs Biden -- its first Democratic endorsement in 100 years • Analysis: Trump denies Covid surge even as virus spreads among Pence advisers

Road to 270: This state could be a 'game over' win for Biden • Opinion: What Democrats dread • Pre-election voting surpasses all 2016 early ballots cast with 9 days left until Election Day • Analysis: The early voting window is closing

An all-Black group is arming itself and demanding change. They are the NFAC When two loud bangs rang out on the streets of Lafayette, Louisiana, no one knew where the gunshots came from as protesters gathered to demand justice for another Black man killed by police.