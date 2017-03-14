Somali pirates suspected of staging first attack since 2012

This is what it looks like across the Northeast right now A major snowstorm is hitting the northeast and mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. This is what it looks like across some of the impacted cities:

Analysis: Trump's plan to dismember government President Donald Trump plans to dismember government one dollar at a time.

Snowstorm puts 15 million under blizzard warning A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed 31 million people under a blizzard warning.

White House walks back wiretapping claim The White House on Monday walked back key point of President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated allegation that President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower during the 2016 election.

CBO report on the GOP's health plan may help Dems beat Trump Democrats are finally back on the offensive on health care, brandishing an explosive new report stocked with damaging information about the Republicans' plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Photos: Late winter snowstorm hits northeast US A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed about 18 million people under a blizzard warning.

Russia may be interfering in Libya US aerial reconnaissance assets have recently noticed both Russian transport aircraft and a large Russian drone at an airbase in far western Egypt close to the Libyan border, CNN has learned.

Pennsylvania girl first US death from hoverboard fire A 3-year-old girl died over the weekend in a fire ignited by a recharging self-balancing scooter in her Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, home. Her death is believed to be the first in the nation to result from a blaze caused by the battery operated toy, some of which have previously been recalled due to their potential fire […]

The Republican health care struggle is real Republicans on Tuesday struggled to climb out of a political hole opened up by a non-partisan report that concluded that 24 million more Americans would be uninsured over the next decade under the party's Obamacare repeal plan.