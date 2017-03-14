Somali pirates suspected of staging first attack since 2012

Armed attackers have boarded an oil tanker and forced its Sri Lankan crew to change course towards the northeastern Somali coast, in what could be the first pirate attack since 2012. After sending a distress signal on Monday afternoon, the assailants boarded the Aris 13, taking its eight Sri Lankan crew members hostage and forcing the vessel to divert course. “What we know for sure is that a small tanker has been attacked and has diverted course,” John Steed, a former British army officer who heads the Horn of Africa section of the Oceans Beyond Piracy NGO, said Tuesday.
Source:: Yahoo