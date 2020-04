The deposits, part of a $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress, will continue in the days ahead, the agency says Photos | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Share stories of those you've lost

US health officials agreed in late February on need for mitigation

Dr. Gupta: Here's why US has so many coronavirus deaths CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why the US has so many coronavirus deaths when compared with the rest of the world.

Watch: Surgeon general defends 'big mama' remark US Surgeon General Jerome Adams addressed communities of color, telling them to take precautions not jut for themselves but for their "abuela," "granddaddy," and "big mama." When asked about his comments Adams said he used language that is used in his family.

Smerconish: We must curb enthusiasm for return to normalcy CNN's Michael Smerconish says the most critical issues of our time are: What's the right amount of health risk to restart the economy? And how do we protect democracy in this election year?

I didn't want my father to be alone. My husband was scared we'd get separated. This is what we decided This is taking forever to write. I can't focus and my mind is either always racing or responding: Do we have milk, does she have a fever, the dog needs a walk, where's Papa's will, is ours updated, time for a team meeting, maybe my throat hurts, Trump's speaking in the Rose Garden, charades on […]

NHL player Colby Cave dies at 25 NHL center Colby Cave, who played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins, has died. He was 25.

Trump asked what metrics he's using for re-opening US. See his response President Trump pushes for re-opening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying it's the "biggest decision" he will have to make.